Rock Island City Council “Unplugs” for Citizens

Rock Island city council members got closer to the people they serve tonight.

The city hosted its latest edition of Rock Island Unplugged at the Riverfront Grille tonight.

People there asked questions about land development and violence in their neighborhoods.

One woman told Local Four News she doesn’t feel safe because there aren’t enough speed limit signs on 30th street.

“Today I watched a car go at least 55 mph and almost hit someone walking across the street,” Bev Wilt, a Rock Island resident said. “And you know the world belongs to the cars evidently.”

Wilt says she’s tried for seven years and hasn’t gotten the response she’s looking for.

She’s still looking for a solution despite asking different council members over the years.