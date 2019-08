An ordinance regulating short term rentals will go before council in the coming weeks

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Rock Island city leaders are looking to regulate short term rentals, like Airbnbs.

Monday night city council members gave staff the go ahead to draft an ordinance that would allow the rentals In residential and business zones but require they pass an inspection and pay between $50 to $100 for a permit.

City staff is now drafting a formal ordinance for the council to look at.