Rock Island City Manager Todd Thompson has a new three-year contract.

Last week, the City Council approved a healthy salary increase for Thompson — from $177,500 in 2022-23, to $189,750 a year, effective immediately, plus 5% of his annual salary in deferred compensation through an ICMA 457 Plan.

Thompson’s compensation will be reviewed annually and his salary and benefits may change, according to the new employment agreement. It includes an automobile allowance of $500 per month, or $6,000 per year. The new contract can be renewed after three years.

Rock Island city manager Todd Thompson spoke with Stephanie Johnson of Local 4 in September 2022.

Thompson was officially sworn in as the new city manager May 22, 2022. He came to Rock Island with extensive experience, previously serving as the city manager in Galesburg, where he held that position since January 2011. Prior to holding the position in Galesburg, he was city manager of the city of Mexico in Missouri.

Thompson holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s in public administration, both from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. Additionally, he is a veteran of the United States Navy and an Illinois native. The city selected Thompson from an experienced and talented pool of candidates presented by GovHR USA of Northbrook, Ill.