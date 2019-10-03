Rock Island clears planning commission of recreational marijuana

Rock Island’s recreational marijuana rules are taking shape.

The city’s cannabis ordinance cleared the planning commission tonight.

The ordinance primarily sets the zoning rules for the different types of marijuana businesses.

Craft growing and cultivation centers would be restricted to agricultural and industrial zones.

Packaged product dispensing businesses could operate in industrial and business districts.

The same goes for on-site consumption dispensaries except neighborhood business districts.

Infusing businesses would be limited to industrial districts.

However, the planning commission wants to allow those in community business districts as well.

All cannabis establishments must be at least 100 feet away from any residential zoning.

All such businesses must also have adequate security and lighting.

The proposal now heads to Rock Island City Council.