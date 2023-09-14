Rock Island is repairing and upgrading their bike path bridges.

Starting Monday, September 18th, there will be a temporary closure on the east/west bike path bridges for maintenance and upgrades. The east bridge with be repaired first and when it’s completed, work will move to the west bridge. The goal is to complete both bridges by Friday, September 22 but the city is planning to close the bridges for two weeks. If the project is completed early, the bridges will reopen sooner.

Cyclists, pedestrians and all other path users are urged to follow designated routes, which will be clearly marked and posted in the affected area.

For more information on projects in the City of Rock Island, click here.