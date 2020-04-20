1  of  7
Breaking News
Woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Warren County the day after health department announces its largest single-day total Rock Island Co. reports 5th death and 6 new cases of COVID-19 Not every Iowa business that asks for tests can get them due to limited supplies RAGBRAI canceled for 2020 3 juveniles arrested in armed robbery Shots fired incident leads to drug arrest Early morning shooting sends 1 to the hospital
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Rock Island Co. reports 5th death and 6 new cases of COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A woman in her 70s who was being treated at a local hospital has died of COVID-19, the Rock Island County Health Department reported on Monday.

The department also reported six additional cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 268, out of which 20 remain hospitalized.

These additional cases include:  
Two men in their 50s who are isolating at home,
A man in his 50s who is isolating at home,
A man in his 60s who is isolating at home,
A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home, and
Two women in their 60s who are isolating at home.

· 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss