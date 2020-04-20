Rock Island Co. reports 5th death and 6 new cases of COVID-19

A woman in her 70s who was being treated at a local hospital has died of COVID-19, the Rock Island County Health Department reported on Monday.

The department also reported six additional cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 268, out of which 20 remain hospitalized.

These additional cases include:

Two men in their 50s who are isolating at home,

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home,

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home,

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home, and

Two women in their 60s who are isolating at home.

