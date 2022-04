ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WHBF) — A community-wide garage sale scheduled for Saturday in Rock Island has been postponed due to rainy, windy weather, the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department announced.

The event will now be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7.

The sale is set to include more than 6,000 square feet of shopping for toys, home decor, furniture, trinkets and more.

This year, organizers added an At-Home Garage Sale map that can be used the day of the event.