Rock Island conducting fire hydrant flushing

Starting on Sunday, September 20, the City of Rock Island’s Public Works Department will begin flushing fire hydrants to help maintain water quality standards and the fire protection system.

Crews will be flushing fire hydrants during the first and third shifts.

Water customers may notice brief periods of discolored water or low pressure during the flushing operation, which is normal.

There is a potential for sediment containing lead to be present in the water supply but it generally can be cleared up by running water from the cold tap for a few minutes.

For additional information about the City’s fire hydrant flushing, visit this website or call the Public Works Department at (309) 732-2200.