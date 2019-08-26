Rock Island could be pot central in Quad Cities

Here are some of the topics our panel discussed on 4 The Record this week.

President Trump plays hardball on immigration.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds takes her own stand against the White House.

Rock Island goes to pot. Well, sort of.

Former Rock Island Mayor Mark Schwiebert, a Democrat, and John Adkins a Republican who was a delegate for Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention three years ago joined 4 the Record for a conversation.

Legalization of recreational marijuana

The current medical marijuana facility in Milan is expanding its operation to anticipate the recreational demand.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms expressed enthusiasm for that and indicates he’d like the city to be able to attract more marijuana businesses.

Schwiebert and Adkins discussed what they think of Rock Island becoming “pot central” of the Quad Cities.

Ethanol

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds isn’t happy with the Trump administration right now when it comes to one issue.

She wrote a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Reynolds isn’t happy with the EPA’s decision to grant waivers to 31 small refineries when it comes to the Renewable Fuel Standard.

This reduces the use of ethanol in gasoline.

The Trump administration seems to go back and forth on this a lot.

Adkins and Schwiebert talked about how important it is for Reynolds to get the EPA to back off on this and what the likelihood is she’ll get her way.

Immigration

President Trump more than doubled down on one of his signature issues this week.

He intends to implement a new rule that would let the federal government hold migrant families indefinitely once caught crossing the border illegally.

It will be challenged in court.

The rule has been a 20-day limit.

The president complains that’s nothing more than catch and release.

Schwiebert and Adkins addressed how much this stance helps or hurts the president going into an election year with Republicans in Congress and the party as a whole.

Presidential race

Down to 21. That’s how many democrats are now running for president.

That’s after massachusetts congressman seth moulton dropped his bid on Friday.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee did it earlier in the week to run for re-election.

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper quit last week and launched a Senate bid this week.

California Congressman Eric Swalwell dropped out a month and a half ago.

Pressure is on the rest of the field to qualify for the next debate in September.

Right now ten Democrats will be on stage.

Adkins and Schwiebert weighed in on how much this process is good or bad for the Democratic Party to whittle down the field for the Iowa caucuses or the early primary states.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Question of the week

What do you think about Rock island's strategy to capitalize on the legal marijuana industry with more of these… Posted by Local 4 News WHBF TV on Sunday, August 25, 2019

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.