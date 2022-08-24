The Rock Island City Council will hold a special meeting at City Hall August 24, at 6:00 p.m. Council members will discuss how to spend $26.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, with guidance from the results of a public survey.

The survey was active from July 1 – 25 and the city received 1,827 responses from stakeholders, according to a Wednesday release. Respondents were asked to choose their top five priorities from 12 categories based on eligibility requirements from the U.S. Treasury, city council goals and ARPA guiding principles.

Results from the survey show the top five priorities are:

1) Water and sewer infrastructure (24.2%)

2) Assistance to small businesses (15.9%)

3) Greenspace, recreational facilities and neighborhood improvements (13.8%)

4) Investment in public safety and law enforcement technology (9.4 %)

5) Mental health resources and services (8.1%)

The funding recommendations plan can be viewed HERE.