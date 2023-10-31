Nearly 10 months after its last such session, Rock Island leaders will be “Unplugged.”

Aiming to foster open dialogue between Rock Island elected officials and residents, the city will hold another “Rock Island Unplugged,” this time featuring Mayor Mike Thoms and all seven council members, on Monday, Nov. 6, at the Stern Center, 1713 3rd Ave., Rock Island, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The casual public-forum event allows residents to engage in a question-and-answer session with elected officials and some department directors outside the City Hall setting. The city has held four “Rock Island Unplugged” events in recent years, last on Jan. 18, 2023.

Police Chief Richard Landi (left) speaks at the last Rock Island Unplugged session, Jan. 18, 2023, at the Stern Center downtown.

Residents may ask any city-related questions or bring up concerns about city business, projects, plans, services, public safety and more. The public may also share ideas or suggestions they have.

“We are excited to hold another Rock Island Unplugged. It is a great opportunity to meet and engage with the public,” Mayor Mike Thoms said in a Tuesday city release. “Residents and business owners can connect directly with myself or their alderperson. It’s a chance for the

public to put a face to a name and encourages participation with their city.”

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms

Doors will open next Monday at 5:30 p.m. and panel discussions will begin at 6 p.m. Hot hors

d’oeuvres, non-alcoholic beverages and a cash bar will be provided to attendees. Those scheduled to attend are:

Mayor Mike Thoms

First Ward Alderman Moses Robinson

Second Ward Alderman Randy Hurt

Third Ward Alderwoman Judith Gilbert

Fourth Ward Alderwoman Jenni Swanson

Fifth Ward Alderman Dylan Parker

Sixth Ward Alderman Mark Poulos

Seventh Ward Alderman Bill Healy

Police Chief Richard Landi

Fire Chief Bob Graff

Public Works Director Mike Bartels

Parks and Recreation Director John Gripp

Community and Economic Development Director Miles Brainard

Economic Development Director Tom Flaherty



An opening statement will be given by Mayor Thoms, followed by introductions of council members and attending department directors. The floor will then be opened to questions from citizens.

If unable to attend, residents may send questions in advance to Sarah Hayden,

community engagement manager, at hayden.sarah@rigov.org. Submitted questions

will be read out loud during the event. Questions must include name, address and a contact number.