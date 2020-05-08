Rock Island County: 15 new cases, 1 death; Illinois tests over 20,000 in one day

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 15 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The total for the county is now at 563.

It was also reported that a man in his 80s has passed away due to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 18.

There are currently 19 patients hospitalized.

The new cases reported on Friday are:

A man in his 70s who is being treated in a hospital

A man in his 60s who is being treated in a hospital

A woman in her 60s who is being treated in a hospital

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

The state of Illinois reported 2,887 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 73,760. The state has now lost 3,241 individuals after 130 additional deaths were reported. The Rock Island County death, though, was not included in these numbers.

Illinois has tested 399,714 individuals for COVID-19 and continues to increase the number of tests done daily, exceeding 20,000 for the first time on Friday with a positivity rate of 14%.