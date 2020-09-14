Rock Island County: 21 new cases, 1 death

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 2,705.

Of the 21 new cases, seven are associated with the known outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center.

One additional death, a woman in her 80s that was living in a long-term facility, was also reported. The county has now lost 74 individuals to the coronavirus.

There are currently 14 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

  • 2 men in their 70s
  • 2 men in their 60s
  • 4 men in their 50s
  • 2 men in their 40s
  • 6 men in their 30s
  • 1 man in his 20s
  • 1 woman in her 70s
  • 1 woman in her 60s
  • 2 women in their 40s

