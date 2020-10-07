Rock Island County: 24 new cases of COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Wednesday 24 new cases of COVID-19 giving the county 3,344 in total. The number of deaths remained at 87.

There are currently 27 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital.

The new cases are:

  • 1 man in his 70s
  • 4 men in their 50s
  • 2 men in their 40s
  • 5 men in their 30s
  • 3 men in their 20s
  • 1 boy younger than 13
  • 1 woman in her 80s
  • 1 woman in her 60s
  • 2 women in their 50s
  • 2 women in their 40s
  • 1 woman in her 20s
  • 1 girl in her teens

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

