Rock Island County: 24 new cases of COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Wednesday 24 new cases of COVID-19 giving the county 3,344 in total. The number of deaths remained at 87.

There are currently 27 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 70s

4 men in their 50s

2 men in their 40s

5 men in their 30s

3 men in their 20s

1 boy younger than 13

1 woman in her 80s

1 woman in her 60s

2 women in their 50s

2 women in their 40s

1 woman in her 20s

1 girl in her teens

