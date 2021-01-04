Rock Island County: 30 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths on Monday.

The total number of cases in county is at 10,996 and deaths are at 266.

The latest victims of the coronavirus are: a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s, whom both died at home; and a man in his 90s, two women in their 80s, one man in his 70s, one woman in her 90s, and one woman in her 80s, all of whom had been living long-term care facilites.

There are currently 43 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

2 women in their 80s

3 women in their 70s

2 women in their 60s

1 woman in her 50s

1 woman in her 40s

2 women in their 30s

6 women in their 20s

1 girl in her teens

2 men in their 60s

2 men in their 50s

2 men in their 40s

2 men in their 30s

3 men in their 20s

1 boy younger than 13

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.