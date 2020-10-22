Rock Island County: 53 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Thursday 53 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The overall total number of positive cases is now at 3,939.

A man in his 80s who died at his home is the 98th death due to COVID-19 in the county.

There are currently 29 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

  • 2 women in their 80s
  • 4 women in their 60s
  • 3 women in their 50s
  • 4 women in their 40s
  • 5 women in their 30s
  • 2 women in their 20s
  • 2 women in their teens
  • 1 girl in her teens
  • 1 girl younger than 13
  • 1 man in his 90s
  • 2 men in their 70s
  • 2 men in their 60s
  • 7 men in their 50s
  • 1 man in his 40s
  • 4 men in their 30s
  • 7 men in their 20s
  • 2 boys in their teens
  • 3 boys younger than 13

