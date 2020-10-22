Rock Island County: 53 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Thursday 53 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The overall total number of positive cases is now at 3,939.

A man in his 80s who died at his home is the 98th death due to COVID-19 in the county.

There are currently 29 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

2 women in their 80s

4 women in their 60s

3 women in their 50s

4 women in their 40s

5 women in their 30s

2 women in their 20s

2 women in their teens

1 girl in her teens

1 girl younger than 13

1 man in his 90s

2 men in their 70s

2 men in their 60s

7 men in their 50s

1 man in his 40s

4 men in their 30s

7 men in their 20s

2 boys in their teens

3 boys younger than 13

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.