Rock Island County: 56 new cases, 1 death

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Note: The story has been updated with a corrected list of new cases. The Rock Island County Health Department sent the wrong list in their original press release.

There were 56 new cases and one additional death reported in Rock Island County by the Health Department on Friday. The overall total of cases is 2,378 and total of deaths is 68.

Ten of the new cases are associated with an outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center.

The latest death involves a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized. There have been eight deaths reported in the past four days in the county.

The new cases are:

4 men in their 70s

2 men in their 60s

4 men in their 50s

3 men in their 40s

6 men in their 30s

10 men in their 20s

1 boy in his teens

2 boys younger than 10

2 boy infants younger than 1

3 women in their 80s

2 women in their 60s

3 women in their 50s

3 women in their 40s

5 women in their 30s

1 woman in her 20s

2 women in their teens

1 girl in her teens

1 girl younger than 13

1 girl infant younger than 1

There are currently 13 patients hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19.

