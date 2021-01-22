Rock Island County: 60 new COVID-19 cases

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 11,912.

There were no reported deaths, leaving that number at 290.

There are currently 27 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

1 woman in her 90s

1 woman in her 70s

3 women in their 60s

7 women in their 50s

1 woman in her 40s

3 women in their 30s

4 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

2 girls in their teens

1 man in his 80s

2 men in their 70s

6 men in their 60s

2 men in their 50s

5 men in their 40s

6 men in their 30s

9 men in their 20s

2 men in their teens

3 boys in their teens

1 boy younger than 13

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.