Rock Island County: 65 new positive cases, 4,197 overall

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Monday 65 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 4,197.

Deaths due to COVID-19 remained 100 in the county.

There are currently 29 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

2 men in their 70s

3 men in their 60s

5 men in their 50s

6 men in their 40s

3 men in their 30s

7 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

3 boys in their teens

3 boys younger than 13

2 male infants 1 or younger

1 woman in her 80s

1 women in their 70s

1 woman in her 60s

7 women in their 50s

2 women in their 40s

11 women in their 30s

4 women in their 20s

2 girls in her teens

1 girl younger than 13

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.