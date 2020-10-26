Rock Island County: 65 new positive cases, 4,197 overall

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Monday 65 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 4,197.
Deaths due to COVID-19 remained 100 in the county.
There are currently 29 patients hospitalized.
The new cases are:
- 2 men in their 70s
- 3 men in their 60s
- 5 men in their 50s
- 6 men in their 40s
- 3 men in their 30s
- 7 men in their 20s
- 1 man in his teens
- 3 boys in their teens
- 3 boys younger than 13
- 2 male infants 1 or younger
- 1 woman in her 80s
- 1 women in their 70s
- 1 woman in her 60s
- 7 women in their 50s
- 2 women in their 40s
- 11 women in their 30s
- 4 women in their 20s
- 2 girls in her teens
- 1 girl younger than 13
