Rock Island County: 65 new positive cases, 4,197 overall

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Monday 65 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 4,197.

Deaths due to COVID-19 remained 100 in the county.

There are currently 29 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

  • 2 men in their 70s
  • 3 men in their 60s
  • 5 men in their 50s
  • 6 men in their 40s
  • 3 men in their 30s
  • 7 men in their 20s
  • 1 man in his teens
  • 3 boys in their teens
  • 3 boys younger than 13
  • 2 male infants 1 or younger
  • 1 woman in her 80s
  • 1 women in their 70s
  • 1 woman in her 60s
  • 7 women in their 50s
  • 2 women in their 40s
  • 11 women in their 30s
  • 4 women in their 20s
  • 2 girls in her teens
  • 1 girl younger than 13

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

