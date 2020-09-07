Rock Island County: 67 new cases

The Rock Island County Health Department reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,530. Of these new cases, 54 are associated with a known outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center. Currently, 11 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County. The number of deaths from this virus stands at 68.

The new cases are:

3 men in their 60s

8 men in their 50s

16 men in their 40s

20 men in their 30s

10 men in their 20s

2 men in their teens

1 woman in her 80s

1 woman in her 40s

3 women in their 30s

1 woman in her 20s

1 woman in her teens

1 girl in her teens

