Rock Island County added to State Disaster Proclamation

Five Illinois counties, including Rock Island County, were added by Governor JB Pritzker to the existing disaster proclamation to aid local jurisdictions in keeping communities safe. The other four counties added are Lake, Peoria, Williamson and Stephenson.

These counties were added because there is a threat for looting or destruction through planned protests, they are home to critical infrastructure, or they are where the state has received requests for state assistance or resources. There are 15 counties included in the current disaster proclamation.

After activating 365 Illinois National Guard soldiers on Sunday to assist in Chicago, Governor Pritzker activated an additional 250 soldiers on Monday to help in other jurisdictions throughout the state. They will be stationed at various Guard facilities awaiting instructions from the Illinois State Police.

Along with the Illinois National Guard soldiers, personnel from the Illinois State Police, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, and various mutual aid networks are also assisting with local government requests. The State Emergency Operations Center is also monitoring situations throughout the state.