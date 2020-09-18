Rock Island County among 24 Illinois counties at warning level for COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Friday 44 new positive cases and one additional death, on the same day the Illinois Department of Public Health placed the county, along with 23 other counties, on a warning level for COVID-19.

“We strongly suspected that we would return to orange,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We are seeing rising case counts and test positivity rates.”

Rock Island County had 133 new cases per 100,000 people in the county and a positivity rate of 11% in the past week, which put it over the states parameters.

“Being in warning status is just that: a warning,” Ludwig said. “We are heading in the wrong direction. Residents all across the Quad Cities should be wearing a mask, watching their distance and washing their hands. We know the rules are different in Iowa, but your efforts should be the same everywhere you go.”

Bureau and Jo Daviess County were the other local counties also put at the warning level.

A county reaches a warning level when two or more of the following COVID-19 risk factors trigger a warning:

If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county.

When the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

When the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%.

If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region.

When the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

When the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

A map and information of each county’s status can be found on the IDPH website.

With the 44 new cases, Rock Island County now has 2,833 total cases.

The most recent death involved a woman in her 70s who had been living in a long-term facility giving the county 75 in total.

The new cases in Rock Island County are:

2 men in their 70s

6 men in their 60s

4 men in their 50s

6 men in their 40s

2 men in their 30s

4 men in their 20s

2 boys younger than 13

2 women in their 70s

1 woman in her 60s

3 women in their 50s

1 woman in her 40s

5 women in their 30s

3 women in their 20s

1 girl in her teens

2 girls younger than 13

