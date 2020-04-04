Rock Island County announces 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 42

The Rock Island County Health Department announced 17 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus on Saturday.

Public Health Administrator Nita Ludwig announced the new cases, bringing the county’s total to 42, and echoed the CDC recommendation to wear a cloth face covering in any social settings.

Ludwig admitted the number was a “surprise,” but the jump from 25 to 42 in one day could be attributable to having more tests available and the results from private labs and drive-thru testing sites coming through.

“We understand that this is a large number, but it reflects what we have been saying for several weeks now: COVID-19 is circulating widely in our community,” said Ludwig.

The new cases are:

· A woman in her 60s who is being treated in a local hospital

· A man in his 70s who is being treated in a local hospital

· A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

“Social distancing remains the best way to keep from getting sick. Residents only should be leaving home for essential work, food and supplies,” Ludwig said.

On Friday, Illinois saw its largest daily increase of positive COVID-19 tests with 1,209. 59 deaths were also reported. They occurred mostly in Chicago and the surrounding counties, except for 1 death in Christian County in central Illinois. Rock Island County reported an additional 4 cases.