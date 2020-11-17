Rock Island County: another record number of hospitalizations, over 7,000 total cases of COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Tuesday another record number of hospitalizations for COVID-19. There are currently 72 patients hospitalized, which surpasses the prior high of 65 that was reported on Friday.

The health department also reported 145 new cases, giving the county 7,023 in total. There have been over 100 cases reported every day for the past two weeks and 16 out of the last 19 days starting on October 30. These are also the only time that daily numbers were over 100 since the beginnig of the pandemic.

Deaths due to COVID-19 remain at 117 in county.

The new cases are:

1 woman in her 90s

5 women in their 80s

11 women in their 70s

10 women in their 60s

13 women in their 50s

18 women in their 40s

12 women in their 30s

11 women in their 20s

2 women in their teens

3 girls in their teens

7 girls younger than 13

1 man in his 90s

1 man in his 80s

7 men in their 70s

11 men in their 60s

10 men in their 50s

9 men in their 40s

5 men in their 30s

4 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

1 boy in his teens

2 boys younger than 13

