Rock Island County’s Board approved a budget for next year. It includes an increase in property taxes.

It’s an 8.9% increase that cleared the board in a close vote. The county expects to collect $35.9 million in these taxes. That’s almost $3 million more than last year.

Here’s how the increase breaks down for those in Rock Island County. A homeowner with a house at an assessed value of $100,000 will pay 24 dollars more a year.