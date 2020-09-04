Rock Island County at COVID-19 ‘warning’ level

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that 29 counties in the state are considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19, including Rock Island County.

A county enters a warning level when two or more of the eight COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

Rock Island County’s positivity rate has reached 8.1 percent, but the high number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of tests performed were also factors in being “warned,” the Rock Island County Health Department announced Friday.

“We are heading in the wrong direction, and have been all summer,” Rock Island County Health Department administrator Nita Ludwig said at a news conference. “We know the rules are different in Iowa, but your effort should be the same everywhere you go.”

The IDPH announced a high number of new cases earlier Friday, including two additional deaths in Rock Island County: a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 90s.

The other 28 counties currently reported at a warning level are Boone, Bureau, Clinton, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Greene, Henry, Jasper, Jefferson, Jersey, Lake, Lawrence, Madison, McLean, Monroe, Pulaski, Randolph, Shelby, Stark, St. Clair, Union, Wabash, Warren, Williamson and Will.

The IDPH says “some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with college parties, weddings, large gatherings, bars and clubs, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home. Cases connected to schools are beginning to be reported.”