Rock Island County at ‘substantial level’ of COVID-19 community transmission

Due to a 46.94% increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now reports Rock Island County as having a substantial level of transmission of coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

The county’s positivity rate also increased 2.59% to 6.82% over the last seven days. The number of hospital admissions also increased 50%.

The CDC determines the level of transmission by a total new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days (Rock Island County = 50.75/100,000) and percentage of positive diagnostic and screening tests during the last seven days (Rock Island County = 6.82%).

The CDC’s updated mask guidance recommends that masks be worn in indoor public spaces (regardless of vaccination status) for anyone living in counties with substantial or high levels of community transmission. Scott County, Iowa, also moved into the substantial level of community transmission on Friday.

The level of community transmission for any community could fluctuate. Vaccination, universal indoor masking, frequent handwashing, and social and physical distancing in indoor public spaces remain our defense against further spread of the virus.

By far, the best tool we have in this fight is vaccinating those age 12 and older. You can find your shot at vaccines.gov. The health department also offers walk-in vaccines on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for ages 18 and older) and Fridays (Pfizer for ages 12 and older). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

The Rock Island County Health Department will update levels of transmissions as warranted. Updates can be found at any time by visiting the CDC’s Data Tracker website at https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.