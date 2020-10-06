Rock Island County begins amnesty program for unpaid fines, fees

Rock Island County has announced an amnesty program for people with unpaid criminal and traffic fines and fees.

From now through Oct. 25, if a person with unpaid fines and fees brings their account(s) current, they can avoid being referred to a collection agency, a news release says.

Cases referred to a collection agency can have an additional 30%-plus interest added by state statute.

The court does not receive the additional collections fee added. The amnesty period is not for cases(s) previously referred to a collection agency and the fee cannot be removed once referred.

This provides people the opportunity to save the additional amount that could be added and to also avoid their income tax returns from having the debt deducted from any potential return.

To assist those with unpaid fees, the office offers remote or in-person hearings. In either format a person can set up a payment plan or restart a delinquent payment plan. Resuming a former payment plan is another way of taking advantage of the program.

Remote hearings are recommended during the pandemic and are the suggested method if a person cannot pay the entire delinquent amount.

For more information, or to see the payment hearing officer, email hearingofficer@co.rock-island.il.us, call 309-558-3538 or bring the account current. More information is available at http://www.rockislandcounty.org/CircuitClerk/CriminalDiv/PaymentHearingOfficer/.

