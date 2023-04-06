Richard H. “Quijas” Brunk, Rock Island County Board chairman, says “Today is not a day for celebration” in a Thursday evening statement about the demolition of the old Rock Island County Courthouse.

Demotion began about 8 a.m. Thursday, he says in the statement.

“It is easy to understand, and for many of us to relate to, the passion of those who have advocated on behalf of the building; today is not a day for celebration. It is important to know that the fate of the building was not taken lightly by the county, with the board working to evaluate potential reuse by the county, over a several month period in 2018 – ultimately determining that the estimates of $16-20 million made it unattainable for the county to pursue.”

(OurQuadCities.com)

Additionally, Brunk says, “It is also important to note that a number of factors make it imperative for the county to retain ownership of the property.” He lists:

“The history of Courthouse Square, which has been the site of numerous county courthouses and other buildings, since it was deeded to the county by presidential land grant in 1841, by President John Tyler.

Security and safety of those visiting and working in the Justice Center, which is only a few feet from the old courthouse. Today’s world mandates this be a consideration.

The eventual use of the property to consolidate facilitates, creating long-term efficiencies, to the benefit of county operations and the taxpayers. For a local government, purchasing real estate can be challenging and extremely expensive. With Courthouse Square right next to all of the county’s newest buildings, it creates the best opportunity for the greatest efficiencies. “

“While the demolition is unfortunate, the county has taken steps to ensure that the building is not lost to history,” Brunk continues. The process of a certified recording process has been completed, he says. That “created a historical record for submission to the Lincoln Presidential Library and the Library of Congress, as required by the State Historic Preservation Office. In addition to this, the ‘Courthouse Square Memorial Wall’ is on display in the Justice Center, outlining the history of not only the 1897 courthouse, but also that of Courthouse Square, and the other buildings that have stood on the site since 1841, serving the citizens of Rock Island County.”

“For the time being, Courthouse Square with provide a refurbished green space, greeting those entering Rock Island County and the City of Rock Island over the Talbot (Centennial) Bridge; with it providing future opportunities that will benefit the residents of Rock Island County,” Brunk concludes.

