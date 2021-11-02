Rock Island County Board committee set to review district map

A special meeting of the Governance Health & Administration Committee of the Rock Island County Board has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday to review a draft county board district map that reflects the reapportionment and reduction to 19 districts.

On Friday morning, the draft map will be posted on the county’s homepage and on the first floor of the County Office Building, 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island, according to a press release from the Rock Island County Office of Administration.

Further review and discussion by the committee will take place at its regular monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, when the committee will vote on forwarding the map to the full board for its consideration.

Pending the committee’s vote to forward, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, the Committee-of-the-Whole will have an opportunity for review and discussion on the draft map during its 5:30 p.m. meeting.

Pending the committee’s vote to forward, the full board will consider approval of the new county board district map, as part of the reapportionment and board reduction at its regularly scheduled meeting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the meetings, and view the map on the county’s homepage or by visiting the County Office Building between the hours of 8 a.n. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.