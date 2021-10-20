Rock Island County Board member Angie Normoyle seeks to succeed Bustos in Congress

Rock Island County Board member Angie Normoyle will run for the 17th District seat in Congress to be vacated by U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos.

Educator and Rock Island County Board member Angie Normoyle today announced her campaign for U.S. Congress from the proposed Central and Northwest Illinois-based 17th District. The seat is currently held by retiring U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Moline).

Normoyle was elected to the Rock Island County Board in 2018 and served on the Moline-Coal Valley School Board from 2007 – 2011. Normoyle was raised outside of Rockford in Roscoe, Ill., and graduated from Augustana College, where she met her husband Don. After receiving her PhD in Communications from Northwestern University, Normoyle and her husband moved to Moline to raise their three children. Normoyle has taught Communication Studies at Augustana since 2002.

“When I finished college, I was sure that with hard work, I could get a good job, buy a home, and eventually raise a family in my community,” she said in a Wednesday campaign release. “But today, many of my students tell me that those dreams are out of reach. The skyrocketing costs of education, health care, child care and housing are crushing the next generation. In Congress, I’ll work to make sure everyone has a fair shot at the American Dream that my family and community made possible for me.”

Normoyle’s great-grandmother Bessie Buckles worked at a Delco plant that made parts for General Motors. Each morning, she lined up with other workers, waiting to find out if there was enough work for her that day or if she’d be sent home with no work and no pay. Her daughter and son-in-law, Angie’s grandparents, also worked at a GM plant, but as a UAW member whose contract guaranteed their hours and benefits, and allowed them a secure retirement.

“I want to serve in Congress to help more people fulfill the dream my great-grandmother had: that with hard work, you will have the opportunity to earn a good living, raise a family and retire with dignity – and you’ll be able to do it right here in Northwest Illinois,” Normoyle said in the release.

Normoyle, a Democrat, is currently the only candidate running from the central or southern portions of the proposed district, according to her release. Charlie Helmick and Esther Joy King are seeking the Republican nomination to run in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election.

You can read more about Normoyle at www.normoyleforcongress.com.