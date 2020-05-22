Rock Island County Board rejects sale of Hope Creek

1  of  3
The Rock Island County Board rejected the sale of Hope Creek to Aperion Care in a vote during a meeting Thursday night.

The vote came after Aperion lowered their $6 million offer to purchase the nursing home located in East Moline to $4 million.

Eight board members were in favor of taking the new offer from Aperion, but 15 members were against it.

The board now will look to find a reasonable offer and hope to find a buyer soon.

The sale of Hope Creek to Aperion was approved by the board with a 17 to 5 vote in February. Finalization of the sale was expected to take place in August of this year.

