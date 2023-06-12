The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to start construction on Monday, June 19, on the bridge carrying 94th Avenue N (Port Byron Road) over I-88 one mile west of Hillsdale in Rock Island County. The work requires a closure of the bridge for 20 working days, according to a Monday release.

Work includes resurfacing the bridge approaches, replacing the expansion joints and installing a new bridge overlay. The project is expected to be completed by mid-July.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the

work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay

close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits,

refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and

nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which

is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three

of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422

miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.