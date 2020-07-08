Rock Island County continues to see more under 40s test positive for COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county total to 1,122.

“We continue to see a growing number of people in their teens, 20s and 30s test positive for COVID-19. In fact, 20 of today’s cases are patients younger than 40 years old,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “No one knows how their body will react to this new virus. We’ve seen younger people become seriously ill and die. We also are significantly concerned about younger patients who have mild symptoms exposing more vulnerable people. This virus is especially serious to older people and those with underlying health conditions.”

The new cases are:

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

A girl younger than 10 who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

There are currently eight patients hospitalized in the county.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 980 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 36 additional deaths on Wednesday.

There are now 149,432 cases and 7,099 deaths reported in Illinois.

In the past 24 hours, 32,742 tests have been processed with 1,842,576 in total. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for July 1 through July 7 is 2.6%.

As of last night, 1,518 patients in Illinois are in the hospital, 331 of them are in the ICU, and 151 are on ventilators.

