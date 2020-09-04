Rock Island County coronavirus deaths have more than doubled in the last month

The Rock Island County Health Department announced one more COVID-19 related death on September 4. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 68; more than double the 32 deaths they had on August 4.

20 COVID-19 related deaths came during the second half of August (8/17 – 8/31). Those deaths account for 29% of the county’s coronavirus fatalities. It happened over a short period of time, with those days taking up just 10% of the total time since Rock Island County’s first COVID-19 related death (April 7).

Since August 4, one person between the ages of 40-49, one person between the ages of 50-59, seven people between the ages of 60-69, six people between the ages of 70-79, thirteen people between the ages of 80-89, seven people between the ages of 90-99 and one person 100 years or older have died due to the virus. Of those people, eighteen were men and eighteen were women.

“The entire staff of the Rock Island County Health Departments sends our sympathies to the family and friends of these patients,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Our cases and number of deaths have been rising rapidly in recent weeks. To keep everyone as safe as possible, we all must follow public health guidelines of wearing a mask, keeping at least 6 feet between us and others and washing our hands frequently.”

Rock Island County has a population of 141,879 people. The county currently has a 8.1% positivity rate.