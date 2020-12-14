Rock Island County COVID-19 death total reaches 199

The Rock Island County Health Department reported three additional deaths from COVID-19: A woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized and two women in their 90s who had been living in long-term-care facilities.

The total number of deaths in the county from the virus now is 199.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of these residents,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

In addition, the health department reported 50 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 9,783. Currently, 63 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

· 1 woman 100 or older

· 3 women in their 90s

· 5 women in their 80s

· 3 women in their 70s

· 3 women in their 60s

· 1 woman in her 50s

· 4 women in their 40s

· 3 women in their 30s

· 4 women in their 20s

· 2 girls in their teens

· 1 man 100 or older

· 5 men in their 90s

· 2 men in their 80s

· 2 men in their 70s

· 2 men in their 60s

· 8 men in their 40s

· 1 boy younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

The Rock Island County Health Department asks that you do your part to stop the spread of COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer