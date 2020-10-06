Rock Island County COVID-19 deaths: 87

The Rock Island County Health Department reported an additional death due to COVID-19 in the county. The total number is now 87 with the passing of a woman in her 90s who had been living in a long-term facility.

The health department also announced 22 new cases bringing the total to 3,220.

There are currently 22 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital.

The new cases are:

2 men in their 70s

4 men in their 60s

3 men in their 50s

2 men in their 40s

3 men in their 30s

1 man in his 20s

1 woman in her 60s

1 woman in her 50s

5 women in their 20s

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.