Rock Island County COVID-19 hospitalizations at highest number since pandemic began

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Tuesday 49 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 3,837.

There are currently 33 patients hospitalized, which is the highest number since the pandemic began.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the county remained at 97.

The new cases are:

  • 2 women in their 80s
  • 1 woman in her 70s
  • 7 women in their 60s
  • 8 women in their 50s
  • 4 women in their 30s
  • 5 women in their 20s
  • 1 girl in her teens
  • 2 men in their 70s
  • 5 men in their 60s
  • 1 man in his 50s
  • 3 men in their 40s
  • 2 men in their 30s
  • 4 men in their 20s
  • 3 boys in their teens
  • 1 male infant younger than 1

