Rock Island County COVID-19 hospitalizations at highest number since pandemic began

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Tuesday 49 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 3,837.

There are currently 33 patients hospitalized, which is the highest number since the pandemic began.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the county remained at 97.

The new cases are:

2 women in their 80s

1 woman in her 70s

7 women in their 60s

8 women in their 50s

4 women in their 30s

5 women in their 20s

1 girl in her teens

2 men in their 70s

5 men in their 60s

1 man in his 50s

3 men in their 40s

2 men in their 30s

4 men in their 20s

3 boys in their teens

1 male infant younger than 1

