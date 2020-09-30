Rock Island County COVID-19 hospitalizations near all-time high

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Wednesday 33 new cases of COVID-19 giving the county 3,157 in total. The number of deaths remained at 85.

There are currently 23 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital.

According to Janet Hill from the Rock Island Health Department, the number of hospitalizations is near the all-time high of 25, which occurred on April 23 and May 3. She added, the increase is a concern especially since flu season is getting started and the health care system could become overwhelmed with both COVID-19 and flu patients, which makes it even more important to get a flu shot.

The new cases on Wednesday are:

2 women in their 70s

1 woman in her 60s

1 woman in her 50s

3 women in their 40s

4 women in their 30s

5 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

2 men in their 70s

2 women in their 60s

5 women in their 50s

2 women in their 40s

2 women in their 30s

3 women in their 20s

