Rock Island County death toll at a standstill for third consecutive day

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 867 new cases and 43 deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday.

There is now a total of 127,757 positive cases in Illinois and 5,904 total deaths related to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 20,700 tests were performed for a total of 1,042,774 tests overall.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported three new cases, bringing the total number in the county to 742.

The death toll from this virus continues to stand at 28 for the third day in a row since the last death was announced on Thursday.

The new cases are:

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

