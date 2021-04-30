Rock Island County Democratic Party chair steps down

Derek Jones has decided to step down as Rock Island County Democratic Party chairperson.

His resignation will become official at the next central committee meeting on May 13, a news release says.

Jones, who took over the party just after the 2018 general election, plans to spend more time with his family and remain active in the Democratic Party.

“Serving as chair, especially during the 2020 election cycle, has been a true honor,” said Jones. “During my tenure, our party has become more diverse and inclusive. We have increased our digital footprint while creating new ways to campaign and communicate our values during this pandemic.”

Jones plans to stay active in the Democratic Party and continue to push for downsizing the county board and supporting newly-elected municipal officials in Moline and around the county.

“I got active in politics because I wanted to make a difference in our electoral process and provide support to those who share the same ideologies and values about government,” added Jones. “At the end of the day, I can look at myself in the mirror and know I did everything I could to help elect good Democrats in Rock Island County.”

At the May 13 central committee meeting, a new chair will be nominated and chosen.