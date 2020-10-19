Rock Island County expands early voting hours, adds location

The Rock Island County Clerk’s Office will stay open until 7 p.m. weeknights for early voting beginning Monday, Oct. 19, until Monday, Nov. 2.

In a news release, County Clerk Karen Kinney said there are record numbers for early voting this year and the extra hours will provide more opportunities for voters to cast their ballot.

The office will be open for early voting on the weekends 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31; and Sundays, Oct. 25, and Nov. 1.

Kinney also will open an early-voting location at Western Illinois University, 3300 River Drive, Moline. Voters may vote early at Western Illinois University beginning Monday, Oct. 19, until Friday, Oct. 30, Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

“Due to COVID, we are asking voters at all our voting facilities to please wear a mask and keep a distance of six feet between each voter,” Kinney said. Election judges at each location will keep machines and surfaces sanitized to protect against COVID-19.

Voters who previously requested a vote-by-mail ballot but now wish to vote in person will need to surrender their ballots to election judges first before being allowed to switch to early voting.

At each early voting location, individuals who need to register to vote for the first time or update name or address information can take advantage of the grace-period registration and voting. Under the grace period, individuals must provide two forms of identification with current name and address listed, and vote at the same time.

For more information, visit www.votericounty.org or call the Rock Island County Clerk’s Election Hotline at 786-VOTE (309-786-8683).

The clerk’s office is at 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island. All visitors must pass through the security checkpoint at the main entrance.

Additionally, because of COVID-19, all visitors to the building must wear a face mask that covers the nose and mouth.

Parking is available for limited times on the street in front of the building, or free in the parking ramp one block east of the building.