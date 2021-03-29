Rock Island County expands vaccine eligibility to all over age 16

The Rock Island County Health Department announced it is immediately expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Illinois residents aged 16 and older at its clinic at the Camden Centre in Milan.

On Friday, the IDPH authorized local health departments the ability to expand eligibility based on increased availability of the three vaccines.

The expansion is only for the Camden Centre clinic while all other vaccination sites in Rock Island County can follow current Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) guidelines. All Illinois residents 16 and older become eligible everywhere in the state on April 12.

The decision to expand was made because of the rise in COVID-19 infections in the county, especially in young people.

“With this expansion, we are trying to curb a recent rise in infections in Rock Island County by getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We are able to vaccinate thousands every week with the help of the National Guard.”

There are appointments available this week and must be made in advance. Links for the online registration system are available on the Rock Island County Health Department website or Facebook page. A voucher code is needed to register and can be found on the same online posting as the registration link.

The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for residents 16 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are for those 18 and older. The type of vaccine that will be given is listed on the clinic registration link.