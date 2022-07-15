The Rock Island County Fair will kick off on Tuesday, July 19th at 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline.

But Saturday, July 16 will have all the Rock Island County 4-H showing general projects from 9 a.m. to noon in the Copeland Building on the fairgrounds. Plus, the new Miss Rock Island County Fair Queen will be crowned at the pageant taking place on Sunday, July 17 beginning at 4 p.m. at the United Township High School Auditorium, East Moline.

Grandstand entertainment for fair week will include the New Windsor Drill Team followed by fireworks on Tuesday, Stockcar Races on Wednesday, a Truck and Tractor Pull on Thursday, 2Extreme Monster Trucks on Friday and a Demo Derby Saturday. Tuesday is a free event.

Visitors can expect the same great hospitality as seen in years past along with grounds entertainment including the fan-favorite carnival, livestock shows, Calf Corner, the Hidden Barn Escape Room and new this year, The Chicago Honey Bear Dancers, according to a Friday fair release.

Live bands will entertain Thursday through Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the beer tent. Entry is FREE before 8 p.m. every day.

Founded in 1870, The Rock Island County Fair moved to the current location in East Moline in 1955. The Rock Island County Fair will be celebrating 150-plus years of family fun. For more information and a schedule of events, visit the fair website.

