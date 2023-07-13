It’s almost time for corn dogs, concerts and monster trucks at the Rock Island County Fair! The fair runs from Tuesday, July 18th through Saturday, July 22nd and admission is free before 8 p.m. each day.

The grandstand will be the center of the excitement during fair week and all shows start at 7 p.m. The New Windsor Drill Team with T&C Rodeo is followed by fireworks on Wednesday, Viola Boyz Truck & Tractor Pull on Thursday, and a demolition derby on Saturday. The Full Throttle Monster Truck Show on Tuesday and Friday nights feature the exciting tricks of the monster truck world, including Dirt Crew, Cattywampus, Dozer and Hoosier Daddy. All grandstand shows start at 7pm.

Fair goers will enjoy the grounds entertainment, including the carnival, livestock shows, Mike the Magician, the Calf Corner Birthing Center and DJ Fella every night starting at 7 p.m. in the entertainment tent, featuring special guest and Quad City native, Tyson Schulte performing on Saturday at 9 p.m. Schulte is a two time State Fair Karaoke champion who has opened for Toby Keith and Brooks and Dunn at the Illinois State Fair.

For more information, including a schedule of daily events and advance tickets for some events, click here. The Rock Island County Fairgrounds are located at 4200 Archer Drive in Moline.