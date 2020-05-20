Rock Island County fair canceled

The Rock Island County Fair, originally scheduled for July 14 – 18, 2020, has been canceled after a vote by the Fair Board.

“This decision was made for the health and safety of our fairgoers, exhibitors, participants, volunteers, staff and animals. It was not made lightly,” said Gin Wray, fair manager. “We are devastated to cancel a family-fun event that has taken place in our community for 150 years but look forward to using this as an opportunity to strengthen our offerings for the 2021 RICO Fair.”

The Rock Island County Fair is expected to be back in July 2021.

For more information, visit the Rock Island County Fair website or Facebook page.