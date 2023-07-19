Gates opened for the Rock Island County Fair on Tuesday.

Families checked out this year farm animals like sheep, cows and young livestock.

Kids can also interact with exhibits set up by 4-H.

Kids who belong to 4-H showcased their dairy cows.

“Last year I had one of my favorite cows,” said Myranda DePauw. “It was actually her baby, and that was in the steer show. I think that was a whole lot better overall, because I really didn’t do much of a dairy show last year.”

DePauw says showing the different farm animals is her favorite part of the county fair.

“It’s pretty fun,” DePauw said. “And it shows a lot of people about cows. And cause a lot of people have the common misconception. They’re just farm animals and they don’t really do anything. But a lot of them are kind of just like dogs and cats. Like they love to be pet and kisses and everything.”

The steer exhibition will be Thursday.

The fair ends Saturday.