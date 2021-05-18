Rock Island County Fair returns this summer

The Rock Island County Fair is returning to an in-person event for summer 2021.

It was announced on Tuesday that the fair is scheduled to run from Tuesday, July 20 to Saturday, July 24. Entry is free before 8 p.m. on each day.

Entertainment for the fair includes the New Windsor Drill Team followed by fireworks, stockcar races, truck and tractor pull, motocross, and a demo derby in the grandstands.

The popular carnival and livestock show will be a part of the fair once again.

For those interested in exhibiting at the fair, an entry form is available here.

