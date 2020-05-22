Rock Island County has 13 new cases, Illinois has 2,268

On Friday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 665.

The new cases consist of:

3 men in their 20s who are isolating at home

2 men in their 40s who are isolating at home

2 women in their 30s who are isolating at home

A man in his 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

20 patients are currently hospitalized in the county.

Illinois has 102,686 positive cases after 2,268 new cases were reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday. 87 additional deaths were also reported bringing that total to 4,607.

In the past 24 hours, 24,307 tests were conducted, with a total of 672,020 tests completed. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate (May 12 – 18) is 14%.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.