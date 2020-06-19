Rock Island County has 2 new cases; Illinois adds 692

The Rock Island County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The county now has 793 confirmed cases.

The new cases are:

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

There is one patient hospitalized.

Whiteside County announced four new positive cases bringing that county’s total to 171.

The new cases consist of:

1 individual under 10

1 individual in their 30s

1 individual in their 50s

1 individual in their 40s

They also reported six more patients have recovered from the virus.

Henry County added three new cases for a total of 79. No details were released about the new cases.

Also on Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 692 new confirmed cases and 44 additional deaths. The state now has a total of 135,470 cases and 6,580 deaths.

Overall, 1,311,003 tests have been processed in Illinois, with 27,171 in the last 24 hours. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for June 12 through June 18 is 3%.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.